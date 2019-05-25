2019/05/25 | 14:43
(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق)- "The security services in the province of Najaf have completed all preparations since the morning for the purpose of creating the appropriate security conditions to visit the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali peace be upon him, in addition to the arrival of reinforcements to the military coming from Other provinces, an annual measure to take all security precautions.
""Large military units control the vast area of the Sahara and sentence a long stretch of land to prevent the infiltration of terrorists and anyone who wants to enter the province illegally," he said.Ends
ملاحظة: المحتوى الذي عنوانه (وصول تعزيزات عسكرية لتامين زيارة الامام علي "ع" في ذكرى استشهاده) نشر أولاً على موقع (قناة الغدير) ولا تتحمل موسوعة هذا اليوم الإخبارية مضمونه بأي شكل من الأشكال.
