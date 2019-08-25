القاضي المحمود: المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تدعم المحامي وترفض تقييد عمله

2019/08/25 | 23:04

(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق )- أكدت المحكمة الاتحادية العليا اهمية دور المحامين، مشيرة إلى أن نقابة المحامين العراقيين شريك رئيس في تكريس نظام العدالة وسيادة القانون.

وقال رئيس المحكمة القاضي مدحت المحمود، إن “المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تتقدم بازكى التهاني والتبريكات إلى السيد نقيب المحامين ضياء السعدي والسادة اعضاء مجلس النقابة والمحامين العراقيين بمناسبة يوم المحامي العراقي (الذكرى 86 لتأسيس نقابة المحامين)”.

واضاف المحمود، أن “المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تؤكد على اهمية دور المحامي، وأصدرت العديد من الاحكام التي تعزز حق الدفاع بما يتفق مع الدستور العراقي والمواثيق الدولية”.

وأشار، إلى أن “المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تجد أن نقابة المحامين العراقيين شريك رئيس في تكريس نظام العدالة وسيادة القانون، وتدعم جميع التشريعات والاجراءات التي تمكن المحامي من اداء واجبه على اتم وجه”.

وشدد المحمود، على “ضرورة اشراك رجال القانون ومن ضمنهم المحامين في نقاشات القوانين التي تنظم اعمالهم”، مبيناً، أن “القضاء الدستوري في العراق يساند عمل المحامي ويرفض المساس به أو تقييده”.

The Judge Al-Mahmood: the Federal Supreme Court supports the Barrister, it’s also rejects his work restraining.

The Federal Supreme Court had confirmed the significance of the barristers’ role, it’s pointed that the Iraq Bar Association is a major partner in devoting the justice system and the sovereignty of the law.

The President of the Federal Supreme Court the Judge Madhat Al-Mahmood said “the Federal Supreme Court present its greetings to the Bâtonnier Mr.



Dhia’a Al-Sa’ady, and the members of the Association Council as well as all the Iraqi barristers in the occasion of (the 86 anniversary of the Bar Association establishing)”.





Al-Mahmood added “the Federal Supreme Court confirms the significance of the Barrister, and it issued several judgments which emphasize the right of the defense that corresponds with the Iraqi Constitution and the International pacts”.

H.E pointed “the Federal Supreme Court finds that the Iraqi bar Association is a major partner in devoting the justice system and the sovereignty of the law, and it also supports all the legislations and the procedures which enables the Barrister from doing his duty in the best method”.

Al-Mahmood emphasized “the necessity of involving the lawmen including the barristers in the discussions of the laws which regulates their works”.



“The constitutional judiciary in Iraq supports the work of the Barrister, and not to touch or restrains him”.

ملاحظة: المحتوى الذي عنوانه (القاضي المحمود: المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تدعم المحامي وترفض تقييد عمله) نشر أولاً على موقع (صوت العراق) ولا تتحمل موسوعة هذا اليوم الإخبارية مضمونه بأي شكل من الأشكال.

وبإمكانكم الإطلاع على تفاصيل هذا العنوان (القاضي المحمود: المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تدعم المحامي وترفض تقييد عمله) من خلال مصدره الأصلي أي موقع (صوت العراق).