أمهّات الموصل وأطفالها لن ينتظروا للحصول على الرعاية الصحية

2019/09/23 | 16:52

(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق )- الزمان عام 2016، وقد انطلقت للتو معركة الموصل، والقوات العراقية تجتاح الموصل من جهة الشرق.تعيد الحكومة العراقية بسط سيطرتها على المدينة شارعًا تلو الآخر، بعد أن كانت المدينة تحت سيطرة جماعة الدولة الإسلامية لأكثر من عامين.لم تكن الشمس قد طلعت بعد عندما سمعت “انتصار”، وهي قابلة من الموصل، طرقاً على باب بيتها.فتحت الباب لتجد شاباً يبدو عليه الهلع ومعه أمه، يطلبان منها أن تأتي معهما لتساعد زوجة الشاب، وهي صغيرة السن في وضع مولودها الأوّل.كانت انتصار خائفة، لكن مع مغادرة الكثير من الأطباء والطبيبات النسائية والكوادر الطبية النسائية من الموصل هرباً من حكم جماعة الدولة الإسلامية، وتضرر معظم مرافق رعاية الأمومة والتوليد في المدينة، باتت الحاجة إلى القابلات اللاتي يمكنهنّ توليد النساء في بيوتهنّ على أشدها.وسرعان ما وافقت انتصار على طلبهما.

وتقول انتصار: “القبالة مهنة رائعة، لأننا نعيش رفقة النساء الأخريات ونسمع قصصهنّ ونتشارك معهنّ لحظات الحزن والفرح، وهي مهنة تشتد إليها الحاجة في أوقات الحرب.



خلال النزاع الأخير، ساعدتُ نساءً على الولادة في بيوتهن.



وكان ذوو النساء يأتون إلي ويطلبون مني مساعدة زوجاتهم أو أخواتهم أو بناتهم.



كنت أنا نفسي حاملاً حينها، ومع ذلك كنت أمشي مسافات طويلة لأني كنت أعرف أنني القابلة الوحيدة في المنطقة كلها.



وكان الناس يسمعون عني عن طريق الآخرين: ’هنالك قابلة جيدة ويمكن أن تساعدكم‘.

وفي وقتٍ لاحق من ذلك اليوم، وبمساعدة انتصار، أصبحت الفتاة التي لم تبلغ العشرين من العمر، أماً.



قطعت انتصار الحبل السري للمولود وربطته باستخدام خيط وشفرة معقمة بالماء المغلي، ثم لفَّت المولود بقماشٍ أبيضٍ وناولته لجدته، قبل أن تساعد الأم على طرح المشيمة.



في ذلك اليوم ساعدت انتصار في ولادة ثلاثة أطفال آخرين، وجميع تلك الولادات كانت في البيوت.

وتضيف انتصار: “لو كان الأمر عائداً لي، لما أجريت هذه الولادات في البيت – فقد كنت أخشى من حالات نزيف ما بعد الولادة”.



وتتابع: “اليوم أنصح النساء أن يضعن مواليدهن في المستشفى لأن كل ما يحتجنه للولادة بأمان موجود هناك.



فوضع الحامل قد يتدهور بسرعة أو قد تحصل لها مضاعفات فتحتاج إلى عملية قيصرية.



المستشفى أكثر سلامةً.

وبعد أكثر من عامين من الإعلان عن انتهاء معركة الموصل رسميًا، عادت الحياة الطبيعية إلى شوارع المدينة من عدة نواحي، لكن النظام الصحي لا يزال يشهد بطئاً في التعافي.



والكثيرون من أطباء الموصل المرموقين وغيرهم من الكوادر الطبية غادروا المدينة أو البلد أثناء المعارك، وما زالت الأمهات والأطفال يجدون صعوبة في الحصول على الرعاية.

تعمل انتصار الآن في مركز الرافدين، وهو الأصغر بين المركزين اللذين تديرهما منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في الجانب الأيمن من الموصل، واللذين يقدمان خدمات رعاية الأمومة وحديثي الولادة المجانية.



وهي جزء من فريق من قابلات وطبيبات نسائية يساعدن الأمهات في الولادات الطبيعية، بينما يقمن بإحالة النساء اللاتي يواجهن مضاعفات أو يحتجن إلى ولادة قيصرية إلى مستشفى نابلس للأمومة الذي تديره أطباء بلا حدود، ويبعد 10 دقائق فقط عن مركز الرافدين.

أول من أتى إلى المركز صباح اليوم كانت امرأة في الثانية والثلاثين من العمر اسمها آسيا، وكانت لا تزال تبتسم إلى حدٍّ ما بالرغم من التقلصات التي كانت تنتابها أثناء مخاضها بطفلها الثامن.



وكالعديد من نساء الموصل، فقد ولدت أطفالها الذين ولدوا خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية في البيت – لا من باب الاختيار بل من باب الاضطرار.

وتقول آسيا: “أنجبت ثلاثة من أولادي في البيت.



حينها كان النزاع ما زال قائماً وكانت جماعة الدولة الإسلامية لا تزال مسيطرة، وكان خطراً جداً أن أخرج من منزلي، لذلك اضطررت للولادة في البيت.



كانت الطرق مغلقة ولا شيء مضمون.



كنت خائفة على سلامتي وسلامة طفلي”.

بالرغم من عدم وجود أرقام رسمية تحصي الولادات المنزلية في السنوات الأخيرة، غالباً ما تروي النساء في أقسام الأمومة وحديثي الولادة التي تديرها أطباء بلا حدود في الموصل قصصاً مشابهة.



حتى النساء اللاتي خضعن لولادات قيصرية، وبالتالي كنّ عرضة لخطرٍ عالٍ من المضاعفات، غالباً ما يلدن في البيوت إما بسبب عدم قدرتهن على دفع الكلفة البسيطة التي تتقاضاها المرافق العامة ولا يعلمن بوجود مرافق تقدم خدمات مجانية كمرافق أطباء بلا حدود، أو لأن أسرهنّ تعتقد أنه من الأفضل لهنّ الولادة في البيت بمساعدة قابلة تقليدية.

معظم النساء الحوامل في الموصل لا يتلقين أية رعاية قبل الولادة، حتى أولئك اللاتي دفعن للحصول على تصوير “سونار” في عيادة خاصة.



وتقول إميلي وامبوغو، وهي قابلة مع أطباء بلا حدود منذ أكثر من عشرين عامًا في أماكن مختلفة حول العالم: “لم تحصل أي من النساء اللاتي يأتيننا تقريباً على رعايةٍ ملائمة، لذلك لا يكون لدينا علم بوضع الحمل وتقدمه عندما تأتينا الحامل.



غالباً ما يتم إقناعهن بدفع تكاليف تصوير “سونار” الباهظة في العيادات الخاصة، لكن بدون رعاية حمل حقيقية – لا حتى اللقاحات أو الفيتامينات – ويبدو أن تلك العيادات تستغل هؤلاء النساء الضعيفات ولا تقدم لهن سوى القليل من الرعاية عدا عن إخبارهن بجنس المولود”.

العديد من النساء اللاتي يلدن في مرافق رعاية الأمومة وحديثي الولادة التابعة لأطباء بلا حدود في الموصل يأتين من أسرٍ ذات وضعٍ مادي متدنٍ.



فمع نسبة البطالة المرتفعة في المدينة، لا تستطيع العديد من الأسر تسديد تكاليف الاحتياجات اليومية مثل المأكل والمسكن، وتعاني بعض الأمهات الحوامل من سوء التغذية بشكلٍ واضح.

في مركزي أطباء بلا حدود لرعاية الأمومة وحديثي الولادة، تأتي أمهات صغيرات في بداية العقد الثاني من العمر، وفي المقابل هنالك أمهات أكبر في منتصف إلى أواخر الأربعينات، أحيانًا تكنّ حاملات بطفلهن الرابع عشر أو الخامس عشر.



الصغيرات جداً منهن أجسادهن غير مهيأة بعد للولادة، كما أن الكبيرات اللاتي ولدن حتى 10 أولاد تكون عرضة لخطر عالٍ من المضاعفات أثناء الحمل والمخاض والولادة وحتى خلال ما بعد الولادة.

وتقول وامبوغو: “تحتاج النساء إلى مراقبة دقيقة أثناء الحمل كي يتم الكشف عن مضاعفات مثل سكري الحمل أو فقر الدم أو مقدمات الارتعاج ومعالجتها قبل أن تصبح مهددة للحياة.



ويحتجن أيضاً إلى اهتمام خاص بعد الولادة تحسبًا لحدوث أي نزيف ما بعد الولادة.



إضافة إلى تلقي الرعاية الطبية، تحتاج النساء سواء كن صغيرات أم كبيرات إلى المعلومات الصحيحة حول كيفية ترك مسافة بين ولاداتهن وأن يعطين أجسادهن وأسرهن الوقت اللازم للتعافي بعد استقبال كل طفل جديد”.

سناء، عمرها 41 عاماً، كانت قد تزوجت في سنٍ مبكر جدًا.



وتقول: “كان عمري 14 أو 15 عاماً فقط ولم أكن أعلم ما معنى الحمل.



عانت سناء مشاكل عديدة في الحمل، فقد تعرّضت للإجهاض ستة مرات، إثنان منها كانا في مراحل متأخرة من الحمل، سببا لها أذى نفسيًا.



وتضيف سناء: “أُصبتُ بعقدة بعد ذلك.



لم أعد أرغب بإنجاب أطفال – ولم أرد أن أعيش ذلك الألم مجددًا”.

بعد خمسة وعشرين عاماً من ولادة طفلها الأول، وضعت للتو مولوداً آخر بعملية قيصرية – لكنها قررت أن يكون هذا مولودها الأخير وأجرت جراحة لربط الرحم.



وتقول: “لدي الآن خمس بنات وثلاثة بنين والحمد لله.



وأتشوق بشدة للعودة إلى البيت مع طفلي الصغير”.

لمحة عن مركزي رعاية الأمومة وحديثي الولادة في الجانب الأيمن من الموصل:

بعد مرور أكثر من عامين على انتهاء معركة الموصل رسميًا بين جماعة الدولة الإسلامية والقوات العراقية، ما زال نظام الرعاية الصحية يعاني ضعفاً، وتواجه آلاف الأسر صعوباتٍ في الحصول على الرعاية الصحية الجيدة غير المكلفة، كما لا تزال احتياجات الرعاية الصحية الأولية للمجتمع غير ملباة.



وتعتبر النساء الحوامل من بين الفئات الأكثر تضرراً جراء هذا النقص في الرعاية الطبية، حيث اضطرت الكثيرات منهن للولادة في بيوتهن بمساعدة قابلات محليات غير مؤهلات بالشكل الكافي، وذلك إما لعدم قدرة الأمهات على تأمين تكاليف الولادة أو لأن خدمات الأمومة والتوليد في مناطق تواجدهن غير كافية أو غير موجودة على الإطلاق، كما أن أطفالهن حديثي الولادة لا يمكنهم الانتظار للحصول على الرعاية لأن النظام الصحي غير جاهز لهم.

وللاستجابة لهذه الحاجة الملحة غير الملباة، افتتحت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في عام 2017 وحدة أمومة متخصصة في مستشفى نابلس في الجانب الأيمن من الموصل، لتقديم رعاية الأمومة وحديثي الولادة الآمنة والمجانية عالية الجودة للنساء وأطفالهن في منطقة من المدينة لا يزال المجتمع والنظام الصحي فيها يشهدان صعوبات.



في يوليو/تموز من هذا العام، افتتح فريق ثانٍ تابع لأطباء بلا حدود مرفقاً آخراً أصغر حجماً في مركز الرافدين للرعاية الصحية الأولية في الجانب الأيمن من الموصل أيضاً، حيث يقدم الرعاية التوليدية الروتينية ورعاية حديثي الولادة، كما يوفر لنساء المنطقة مكاناً آخراً آمناً للولادة أقرب إلى بيوتهن.

كِلا هذين المرفقين يضمان طاقماً نسائياً بالكامل تقريباً من الكوادر العراقية المؤهلة والمشرفين الدوليين، ويشهدان ولادة نحو 170 طفلاً أسبوعيًا.



كما تقدم تلك الفرق رعاية طبية عالية الجودة لحديثي الولادة الذين ولدوا قبل أوانهم، وخدمات تنظيم الأُسرة، واستشارات الطب النسائي.



على الرغم من أن هذه الخدمات تحظى بقبولٍ جيد في المجتمع، إلّا أنّها بالإضافة إلى وحدات الأمومة والتوليد الأخرى التي تديرها الحكومة، تبقى غير كافية لتقديم الرعاية الطبية عالية الجودة لسكان الموصل الذي يصل عددهم إلى حوالي 1.8 مليون نسمة.

في العام 2019، كانت قد ساعدت فرق أطباء بلا حدود 5,176 امرأة حتّى الآن في الحصول على ولادة آمنة.

IRAQ: MOSUL’S EXPECTANT MOTHERS JUST CANNOT WAIT

It’s 2016 and the battle for Mosul has just begun, with Iraqi forces sweeping through Mosul from the east.



Street by street, a city that has been under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group for over two years is retaken by the Iraqi government.



The sun has not yet risen when Intissar, a midwife from Mosul, receives a knock at her door.



When she answers, a panicked young man and his mother beg her to go with them to assist the man’s teenage wife give birth to her first baby.



Intissar is afraid but, with many of Mosul’s gynaecologists and other female medical staff having fled IS rule, and most of the city’s maternity facilities damaged, the need for midwives who can assist at home births has never been greater.



Intissar swiftly obliges.

“Midwifery is a beautiful profession, because we live alongside women, hear their stories and share their moments of sorrow and happiness and it is very much needed in times of war,” says Intissar.



“During the last conflict, I helped women give birth at home.



I had women’s relatives come and beg me to care for their wives, sisters and daughters.



I was pregnant myself, but I walked long distances as I knew that I was the only midwife in the entire area.



People found out about me by word of mouth: ‘You will find a good midwife, she can help’, they told each other.”

Later that day, with Intissar’s gentle but firm assistance, the teenage girl becomes a mother.



With some thread and a razor blade sterilised in boiling water, Intissar ties and cuts the newborn boy’s umbilical cord, wraps him tightly in a white cloth and hands him to his grandmother, before helping the young mother deliver the placenta.



Intissar goes on to deliver three more babies, all of them home deliveries that afternoon.

“If it were up to me, I would not have performed these deliveries at home – I really feared cases of post-partum haemorrhage,” says Intissar.



“Today, I advise women to deliver their babies in a hospital, because everything that is required for a safe delivery is available.



A pregnant woman’s condition can deteriorate rapidly, or she can have complications and need a caesarean.



Hospital is much safer.”

More than two years after the battle for Mosul was officially declared over, normal life has in many ways returned to the city’s streets but the health system has been very slow to recover.



Many of Mosul’s highly regarded doctors and other medical staff fled the city or the country during the fighting, and mothers and babies still struggle to access care.

Intissar is now working in Al Rafadain, the smaller of the two free-of-charge maternity facilities run by MSF in West Mosul.



She is part of a team of midwives and gynaecologists who assist mothers with regular vaginal deliveries and quickly refer those with complications or in need of caesarean sections to MSF’s larger Nablus maternity hospital, just 10 minutes up the road.

Today, the morning’s first patient is 32-year-old Assia, who is somehow managing to smile through her contractions whilst in labour with her eighth child.



Like many women in Mosul, her babies born in the past five years were delivered at home – not through choice but through necessity.

“I had three deliveries at home,” says Assia.



“At the time, the conflict was going on, IS were still in control and it was very dangerous to leave the house and go outside, so I had to give birth at home.



The roads were blocked and nothing was guaranteed.



I was afraid for my baby’s safety as well as for my own wellbeing.”

Whilst there are no official figures for home births in recent years, patients in MSF’s maternity units in Mosul often tell similar stories.



Even women who have previously undergone caesareans, and are therefore at high risk of complications, often deliver at home, either because they cannot afford the fee charged by local facilities and are unaware of free services like MSF’s, or because their families believe it is better for them to deliver at home attended by a traditional midwife.

Most pregnant women in Mosul receive no care before giving birth, even those who have paid for an ultrasound scan at a private clinic.



“Almost none of the women we see have had proper antenatal care, so we have no idea about how the pregnancy is progressing when they arrive at our door,” says Emily Wambugu, an MSF midwife with over 20 years’ experience around the world.



“They’re often persuaded to pay for expensive ultrasounds in private clinics but, with no real antenatal care – not even vaccinations or vitamins – it seems these ultrasound clinics are taking advantage of these vulnerable women and doing little more that telling them the gender of their unborn baby.”

Many women delivering at MSF’s maternity facilities in Mosul come from families who struggle financially.



With unemployment running high across the city, many families cannot afford even daily essentials like food and housing, and some of the expectant mothers are clearly suffering from malnutrition.

In MSF’s maternity units in Mosul, the youngest mothers are in their early teens whilst the oldest are in their mid to late 40s, sometimes pregnant with their fourteenth or fifteenth baby.



The very young women whose bodies are not ready for childbirth, as well as those older women who have had upwards of 10 babies, are at very high risk of complications during pregnancy, labour, delivery and post-partum.

“Women need close monitoring during pregnancy so that complications like gestational diabetes, anaemia and pre-eclampsia are picked up and treated before they become life-threatening,” says Wambugu.



“They also need special attention after delivery to watch closely for post-partum haemorrhage.



As well as receiving medical care, women young and old need proper information about how to space out their births and give their bodies and families time to recover after welcoming each new baby.”

Sanaa, 41, married very young.



“I was only 14 or 15 years old and I didn’t know what being pregnant meant,” she says.



Sanaa has a history of difficult pregnancies, including six miscarriages, two in the late stages of pregnancy, which left her feeling traumatised.



“Afterwards I developed a complex,” says Sanaa.



“I didn’t want to have children anymore – I didn’t want to relive that pain ever again.”

Twenty-five years after her first child was born, she has just given birth again by caesarean – but she has decided that this baby will be her last and had a small surgery to tie her fallopian tubes and ensure she will not conceive again after her latest delivery..



“Now I have five girls and three boys, thanks be to God.



I can’t wait to go back home with my new baby.”

ABOUT MSF’S MATERNITY CENTRES IN WEST MOSUL:

More than two year since the battle between the Islamic State (IS) group and the Iraqi forces officially ended in Mosul, Iraq, the healthcare system remains fragile with thousands of families struggling to access quality affordable health care and even the community’s primary health care needs remaining unmet.



Amongst the most vulnerable are pregnant women, many of whom have been pushed to deliver at home with untrained traditional midwives, either because they cannot afford the fee for delivery or because maternity services are overcrowded or completely absent in their area, as well as their newborn babies who cannot wait for care because the health system is not ready for them.

In order to respond to this high unmet need, in 2017 MSF opened a specialised maternity unit in Nablus Hospital, West Mosul, to provide safe, high quality and free maternal and neonatal care to women and their babies in an area of the city where the community and the health system continue to struggle.



In July this year, a second MSF team opened a smaller facility at Al Rafadain Primary Health Care Centre, also in West Mosul, providing routine obstetric and newborn care and offering local women another safe place to deliver even closer to home.

Combined, these two facilities are staffed with almost all female teams of skilled Iraqi staff and international mentors that welcome almost 170 babies each week.



The teams also offer high quality care to sick and premature newborns, family planning services and gynaecological consultations.



Whilst these services are well received by the community, they, along with the other government run maternities, are not sufficient to provide high quality care for Mosul’s population estimated to be around 1.8 million people.

As of August 31st, MSF midwives and gynaecologists in Mosul have assisted 5,176 women to safely deliver their babies so far this year.

ماريو فواز

مدير الاعلام

منظمة أطباء بلا حدود

00 964 772 617 1745

ملاحظة: المحتوى الذي عنوانه (أمهّات الموصل وأطفالها لن ينتظروا للحصول على الرعاية الصحية) نشر أولاً على موقع (صوت العراق) ولا تتحمل موسوعة هذا اليوم الإخبارية مضمونه بأي شكل من الأشكال.

وبإمكانكم الإطلاع على تفاصيل هذا العنوان (أمهّات الموصل وأطفالها لن ينتظروا للحصول على الرعاية الصحية) من خلال مصدره الأصلي أي موقع (صوت العراق).