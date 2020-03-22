حسنين الشيخ يرسل رسالة إلى الأمم المتحدة بخصوص فيروس كورونا

2020/03/22 | 13:28 - المصدر: قناة التغيير

(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق )-

رسالة مفتوحة الى الامم المتحدة وكل العالم .فيروس كورونا ، فايروس لايرى بالعين المجردة ، انا لا اناقش هنا من اين بدء ولا الى اين سينتهي ، لكن المعلوم انه قام بهجوم مستهدفاً كل البشرية فهو لايفرق بين قومية او دين او عرق او لون او قارة هاجم الجميع بضراوة شديدة ، عجزت امامه جميع الدول .هنا استوقفكم للحظة هذه الاسلحة الفتاكة للدول العظمى وامكانياتها ومواردها التكنولوجية لماذا عجزت؟.ايها العالم ان هذا الفايروس وحدنا.والان العالم جميعاً اجمع على حربه بكل الوسائل العلمية ، وخطوط الاتصال بين دول العالم مفتوحة لانقاذ البشرية من عدو يهددنا جميعاً.هذا الفايروس جعلنا نفكر اننا يجب ان نكون معاً ، وان هذا العالم يسعنا جميعاً ، هذا الفايروس بعد ان نقضي عليه بوعينا وحرصنا على جيلنا والاجيال القادمة يدعونا لنتأمل عالم خالي من الحروب ، عالم مليء بالسلام ، عالم يعي جيداً ان اي عدو من غير البشر سوف لن يرحمنا ولايفرق بيننا ولن يبالي بمن هو الاقوى على الكرة الارضية.من هنا ادعوا العالم اجمع ومن خلال الامم المتحدة وبعد القضاء على هذا الوباء تحديد يوم عالمي ليكون مناسبة لاستذكار ضحايا هذا الوباء وكذلك يكون يوم نشكر به الايادي البيضاء من اطباء وكوادر شاركت في حماية سكان الكوكب ويكون هذا اليوم يوم سلام عالمي تحت عنوان ( يوم الحفاظ على البشرية ) لتبقى حياة الانسان هي اثمن شي في الوجود ، حفظ الله تعالى جميع البشر.حسنين الشيخ٢٢ / ٣ / ٢٠٢٠An Open Message to the United Nations and the Whole WorldCoronavirus cannot be seen with the naked eye.



I am not discussing here where it has started and how it will end, but we know that it has severely attacked all human beings as it doesn’t distinguish between nationalities, ethnicities, religions or continents.



All the countries stood helpless in front of such an attack.I would like to draw your attention here and ask: why all the lethal weapons, capabilities, technologies and resources of the great countries were helpless?This virus has united us.



And now the whole world agreed to fight it by all scientific means, thus, there is an open communication among countries of the world to save humanity from a common enemy which threatens us all.This virus made us think that we have to be together, and that the world can embrace us all.



Actually defeating this virus by our awareness and through protecting this generation and the next ones, urges us to contemplate about a world free of wars, a world full of peace, a world which is fully aware of the fact that a nonhuman enemy will not have any mercy on us and will not care about the most powerful force on this earth.Thus, I call on the whole world, through the United Nations and after defeating this pandemic, to declare a global day which will be an occasion to remember the victims of this pandemic, and also to thank all those hands of physicians and other medical staff who participated in protecting the people of this planet.



It will be a day for world peace under the title of “Protecting Humanity”, so that the life of human beings will remain the most valuable thing in the existence.



May God protect all human beings.Hasanain Al-sheikh22 / 3 / 2020

