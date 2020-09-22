2020/09/22 | 17:39 - المصدر: يس عراق

(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق )-

A laboratory technician wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment) holds a container of test tubes containing live samples taken from people tested for the novel coronavirus, at a new Lighthouse Lab facility dedicated to the testing for COVID-19, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on April 22, 2020.



- The laboratory is part of a network of diagnostic testing facilities, along with other Lighthouse Lab sites in Milton Keynes and Cheshire, that will test samples from regional test centres around Britain where NHS staff and front-line workers with suspected Covid-19 infections have gone to have swabs taken for testing.



(Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)

يس عراق: بغداد

تفوقت عدد الاصابات بكورونا، اليوم الثلاثاء، على حالات الشفاء بأكثر من الف اصابة، وذلك بعد ان سجلت تراجعًا لصالح الشفاءات في الموقف الوبائي ليوم امس الاثنين.

وسجلت وزارة الصحة اليوم 4724 اصابة جديدة، مقابل 3682 حالة شفاء.

فيما تم تسجيل 57 حالة وفاة جديدة بحسب الموقف الوبائي المعلن.

شارك هذا الموضوع:

مشاركة

ملاحظة: المحتوى الذي عنوانه (الاصابات بكورونا “تثأر” من حالات الشفاء بقسوة.. بعد تراجعها يوم أمس) نشر أولاً على موقع (يس عراق) ولا تتحمل موسوعة هذا اليوم الإخبارية مضمونه بأي شكل من الأشكال.

وبإمكانكم الإطلاع على تفاصيل هذا العنوان (الاصابات بكورونا “تثأر” من حالات الشفاء بقسوة.. بعد تراجعها يوم أمس) من خلال مصدره الأصلي أي موقع (يس عراق).