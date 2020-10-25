2020/10/25 | 15:15 - المصدر: الصحافة المستقلة

(موسوعة هذا اليوم للاخبار | اخبار العراق )-

Mustaqila/- It all looked so simple for Donald Trump as he took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January this year.



At the start of an election year, the annual gathering of the global business elite was an opportunity to launch his campaign.



It was one Trump eagerly seized.



The next […]

التدوينة With 10 days to go, time and history are not on Donald Trump’s side ظهرت أولاً على وكالة الصحافة المستقلة.

ملاحظة: المحتوى الذي عنوانه (With 10 days to go, time and history are not on Donald Trump’s side) نشر أولاً على موقع (الصحافة المستقلة) ولا تتحمل موسوعة هذا اليوم الإخبارية مضمونه بأي شكل من الأشكال.

وبإمكانكم الإطلاع على تفاصيل هذا العنوان (With 10 days to go, time and history are not on Donald Trump’s side) من خلال مصدره الأصلي أي موقع (الصحافة المستقلة).