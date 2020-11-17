2020/11/17 | 21:02 - المصدر: قناة التغيير

One of the unambiguous facts is that everything in the universe is changing, as long as there is a sun that shines and a time that passes, whether we change whether we like it or not…What you thought was big one day of something, dilemma, or something that exhausted you over time, you will find it gone or become your last concern!!Even a disaster, no matter how severe it is, it will decline and ease its steps upon us as time passes..As if this change is a bandage and a healing balm for our hearts, and this is the wisdom of the Creator, Glory be to Him in finding it, neither sadness lasts nor joy..If your situation and your situation in the past, and the later time, they are all in constant fading, so don’t despair for what you missed, and don’t exaggerate your joy with what everything has come to you, and its fate is inevitably change..If one day you decide to sit at home without action or interaction thinking you’re staying the same, after a short while you’ll notice involuntarily things that happened to you without your knowledge, like the length of your hair and even your nails, this is human nature, you’re changing every second..It is wise to match this change, to catch up with its knees, and to exploit every moment of it, for fading is written on this world, and there is no need for it..Go peacefully in life and don’t exhaust yourself, everyone is constantly fading and don’t stand for long on anything that passes you through, make sure that it’s gone, whether it’s for better or worse..How many dreams have dissipated and how many wishes have been made while you are currently reading and how many things are happening at the moment, and how impossible it is to accomplish and discover a boy..Be in a good presence and a good memory for everything in life, you, people, street, nature, and everything you see in fading..In conclusion, everything fades except your relationship with your Lord, it is constantly increasing, for He is the rest and without it to the end..Omar Rabeeeh

