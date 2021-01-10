الدرجات الأكاديمية… زياد طارق

2021/01/10 | 16:17 - المصدر: يس عراق

زياد طارق – طبيب اختصاص عقاقير واوبئة:

يحق لمن أكمل دراسة الدكتوراة أن يطلق على نفسة لقب (دكتور) تخوله هذة الشهادة بوضع حرف الدال ( باللغة العربية ) او حرفي Dr ( باللغة الانكليزية ) قبل اسمة أوPhD بعد أسمة Doctor of Philosophy, يستثنى من هذة القاعدة الاطباء الحاصلين على شهادة البورد والاطباء الذين حصلوا على شهادة البكالوريوس من الولايات المتحدة لكون شهادة الطب في الولايات المتحدة تشترط حصول المتقدم للدراسة على شهادة بكالوريوس في العلوم قبل ان يبدأ بالدراسة ( هناك 10 جامعات أمريكية لا تضع هذا الشرط للدراسة) .

فيما يخص خريجي الصيدلة والطب البيطري من حاملي شهادة البكالوريوس والماجستير ..



لا يتم استخدام مفردة ( دكتور ) الا لمن أتم الدكتوراة حصرا ..



ويتم تحديد اللقب العلمي حسب الاختصاص الدقيق .

ما نلاحظة من أستخدام مفردة ( دكتور ) من حملة شهادة البكالوريوس ( خصوصا الصيادلة والاطباء البيطريون ) هو أمر غير صحيح في المخاطبات والمراسلات ..



لذلك يجب التقيد بالتحصيل الدراسي وما يتلائم معه من ألقاب .

أخترت لكم مجموعه من الالقاب العلمية , كونوا دائما فخورين بتحصيلكم الاكاديمي .

الدبلوما

Associate of Arts AA or A.A.

Associate of Science AS or A.S.

Brevet d’études professionnelles (France) BEP

Certificat d’aptitude professionnelle (France) CAP

Diploma of Arts Dip.Arts

Diploma of Language Studies Dip.



Lang.



Stud.

Diploma of Languages Dip.Lang

Diploma of Social Sciences Dip.



Soc.



Sc.

Diploma of Education Dip.



Ed

Diploma of Music Dip.



Mus.

البكالوريوس

Bachelor of Arts BA, B.A., AB, A.B.



or B.Arts

Bachelor of Science And Arts BSA

Bachelor of Accountancy BAcy or B.Acy.

Bachelor of Accounting BAcc or B.Acc.

Bachelor of Animal and Veterinary Bioscience B.An.Vet.Bio.Sc.

Bachelor of Applied Science B.App.Sc.



or B.A.Sc.

Bachelor of Architecture BArch or B.Arch.

Bachelor of Business Administration BBA or B.B.A.

Bachelor of Civil Engineering BCE or B.C.E.

Bachelor of Commerce BComm or B.Comm., or BCom or B.Com.

Bachelor of Communications B.Comm.

Bachelor of Computer Application BCA

Bachelor of Dental Hygiene BDH Or B.D.H

Bachelor of Dental Medicine BDM or B.D.M.

Bachelor of Dental Science BDSc or B.D.Sc.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery BDS or B.D.S.; or BChD or B.Ch.D.

Bachelor of Dentistry BDent or B.Dent.

Bachelor of Design BDes or B.Des.

Bachelor of Design Computing B.Des.Comp.

Bachelor of Design in Architecture B.Des.Arch.

Bachelor of Education BEd or B.Ed.

Bachelor of Engineering BEng or B.Eng., or BE or B.E

Bachelor of Electronic Commerce BEC or B.E-COM.

Bachelor of Electrical Engineering BEE or B.E.E.

Bachelor of Fine Arts BFA or B.F.A.

Bachelor of Health Sciences B.Hlth.Sci

Bachelor of Information Technology BIT or B.I.T.

Bachelor of International and Global Studies BIGS or B.I.G.S.

Bachelor of Law LLB or LL.B.

Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Sciences BLAS or B.L.A.S.

Bachelor of Library Science BLib or B.Lib., or BLS or B.L.S.

Bachelor of Literature BLit or B.Lit.

Bachelor of Mathematics BMath or B.Math

Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering BME or B.M.E.

Bachelor of Medical Science B.Med.Sc.

Bachelor of Medicine MB or M.B.

Bachelor of Music B.M.

Bachelor of Music Studies B.Mus.Studies

Bachelor of Nursing BN or B.N.

Bachelor of Pharmacy B.Pharm.

Bachelor of Philosophy BPH

Bachelor of Political, Economic, and Social Sciences B.P.E.S.S.

Bachelor of Resource Economics B.Res.Ec.

Bachelor of Science (US) BS or B.S.; (UK) BSc or B.Sc.

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene BSDH Or B.S.D.H

Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Occupational Health BS.EOH

Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN

Bachelor of Socio-Legal Studies BSLS or B.S.L.S.

Bachelor of Surgery BS or B.S.

Bachelor of Technology BTech or B.Tech.

Bachelor of Veterinary Science B.V.Sc.

Bachelor of Visual Arts BVA or B.V.A.

الماجستير

Master of Architecture (Professional Degree) or Master of Science in Architecture (Research Degree) M.Arch., M.S.

Master of Arts MA, M.A.



or A.M.

Master of Business Administration MBA or M.B.A.

Master of Chemistry MChem

Master of Commerce MCom or M.Com

Master of Computer Application MCA

Master of Divinity MDiv or M.Div.

Master of Education (Master of Science in Education) M.Ed., M.S.Ed., or MSEd.

Master of Emergency Management MEM or M.E.M.

Master of Emergency and Disaster Management MEDM or M.E.D.M.

Master of Engineering M.E., MEng or M.Eng.

Master of Fine Arts MFA or M.F.A.

Master of Health or Healthcare Management MSc.



HM or MHM

Master of Health Informatics MSc.HI or MHI

Master of International Affairs MIA or M.I.A.

Master of International Studies MIS or M.I.S.

Master of Laws LLM or LL.M.

Master of Library Science MLS

Master of Liberal Arts MLA

Master of Library and Information Science MLIS

Master of Music M.M.

Master of Professional Studies MPS

Master of Public Administration MPA or M.P.A.

Master of Public Health MPH or M.P.H.

Master of Science (US) MS or M.S.; (UK) MSc or M.Sc.

Master of Science in Information MSI or M.S.I.

Master of Social Work MSW or M.S.W.

Master of Strategic Foresight MSF or M.S.F.

Master of Sustainable Energy and Environmental Management MSEEM

Master of Technology MTech or M.Tech.

Master of Theology ThM or Th.M.

الدكتوراة

Doctor of Acupuncture DAc or D.Ac.



or DAc.

Doctor of Audiology AuD or Au.D.

Doctor of Biblical Studies DBS, D.B.S.



or DB

Doctor of Chiropractic DC or D.C.

Doctor of Dental Surgery DDS or D.D.S.

Doctor of Divinity DD or D.D.

Doctor of Education EdD or Ed.D.

Doctor of Jurisprudence (Juris Doctor) JD or J.D.

Doctor of Immortality ImD or Im.D.

Doctor of Law and Policy LP.D.



or DLP

Doctor of Medical Dentistry DMD or D.M.D.

Doctor of Medicine MD or M.D.

Doctor of Ministry DMin

Doctor of Metaphysics Dr.



mph.

Doctor of Musical Arts D.M.A.

Doctor of Naturopathy ND or N.D.

Doctor of Nursing Practice DNP or D.N.P.

Doctor of Optometry OD or O.D.

Doctor of Osteopathy DO or D.O.

Doctor of Pharmacy PharmD or Pharm.D.

Doctor of Philosophy Ph.D., Ph.D., DPhil, D.Phil., DPh

Doctor of Physical Therapy DPT or D.P.T.

Doctor of Practical Theology DPT or D.P.T.

Doctor of Psychology PsyD or Psy.D.

Doctor of Public Health DrPH

Doctor of Religious Sciences Dr.



sc.



rel.



or D.R.S.

Doctor of Science DSc, D.Sc.



or ScD

Doctor of Theology D.Th., Th.D.



or ThD

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine DVM or D.V.M.

