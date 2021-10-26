أخيرا تزوجت.. قصة قصيرة مترجمة الى الإنكليزية - حكمت الحاج

2021/10/26 | 01:15 - المصدر: الحوار المتمدن

#حكمت_الحاج I finally got married..A very short story byAwatef MahjoubTranslated from the Arabic byHikmet Elhadj– “If I see you reading the newspapers, I will hit you!”.



Insults became my daily supplement, and my mistreatment was his pleasure.



He was poor in character and rich in pockets.



My mother married me, and she thought that I had trampled on heaven with my feet, and she ......





