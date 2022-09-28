بيان للسفارة الامريكية بذكرى تظاهرات تشرين

2022/09/28 | 20:26 - المصدر: بغداد اليوم

مع اقتراب الذكرى السنوية الثالثة لثورة تشرين الاحتجاجية في عام 2019، وبعد ما يقرب من عام على تشكيل الحكومة بعد الانتخابات المبكرة الأخيرة، تعرب حكومتا المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عن تضامنهما مع الشعب العراقي ودعم سعيهم للإصلاح الديمقراطي.



نشعر بالقلق بعد مرور عدة أشهر من المفاوضات الداخلية، لا يزال العراق بدون حكومة مخولة لمعالجة الاضطرابات الاقتصادية والحَوْكَمة التي بدورها أشعلت حركة تشرين الاحتجاجية، والتي دفعت إلى إجراء انتخابات مبكرة.

لا يمكن تمهيد طريق الإصلاح من خلال العنف، ولا يمكن السماح بتكرار أعمال العنف التي شهدناها في 29 و 30 أغسطس / آب.



إن الطريقة الشرعية الوحيدة لتحقيق الإصلاح وتشكيل حكومة تستجيب لاحتياجات الناس هي من خلال الحوار البناء والشامل.

نحث جميع الأطراف على الانخراط في عملية سلمية وقانونية وشاملة بهدف تشكيل حكومة تتمتع بصلاحيات كاملة يمكنها تحسين الخدمات وخلق فرص العمل وتعزيز الوحدة الوطنية وجعل النظام السياسي يعمل بشكل أفضل لكل العراقيين.

في النهاية، هذا شأن عراقي.



وكيفية الخروج من هذا المأزق السياسي متروك للعراقيين فقط.



لكن كأصدقاء، نحث جميع الأطراف العراقية على احترام مؤسسات الدولة والسماح لها بالعمل بشكل سلمي وفعال وإصلاح النظام بحيث يكون مسؤولاً مسؤولية كاملة أمام الشعب العراقي.

As we approach the three-year anniversary of the 2019 Tishreen protest movement and after nearly a year of protracted government formation since early elections, the governments of the United Kingdom and the United States express solidarity with the Iraqi people and their search for democratic reform.



We are concerned that, despite months of internal negotiations, Iraq remains without a government empowered to address the governance and economic grievances that fueled the Tishreen protest movement, which in turn prompted early elections.

The road to reform cannot be paved with violence.



The violence witnessed on August 29 and 30 cannot be allowed to recur.



The only legitimate way to achieve reform and form a government responsive to the needs of the people is through constructive and inclusive dialogue.

We urge all parties to engage in a peaceful, legal, and inclusive process with the aim of establishing a fully empowered government that can improve services, create jobs, cultivate national unity, and make the political system work better for all Iraqis.

Ultimately, this is an Iraqi affair.



How to resolve this political impasse is for Iraqis and only Iraqis to decide.



But as friends, we urge all Iraqi parties to respect the institutions of the state and allow them to function – and to address peacefully and effectively the call for reform of the system so that it is truly accountable to the Iraqi people.

