2023-10-01 15:50:05 - المصدر: مفوضية الانتخابات

The Board of Commissioners (BOC) held its regular session on the 24th September 2023 to certify sensitive materials that include ballot papers, settlement forms, and results forms after completing the final design of the ballot paper samples that include (16) samples, including that for special voting. And (15) samples were designated for fifteen electoral districts

